New seagrass project aims to feed manatees in Apollo Beach

The Brief Manatees gather at TECO’s Big Bend Power Station every winter to keep warm. A new project is planting acres of seagrass to give them a fresh food source. Scientists hope the restored beds will be ready when manatees return in November.



Every winter, hundreds of manatees huddle near Tampa Electric’s Big Bend Power Station in Apollo Beach, drawn to its warm waters. But while the site has long been a sanctuary, it hasn’t offered much in the way of natural food.

Now, a new seagrass restoration project is underway. Led by AquaTech eco consultants, biologists are planting turtle grass and shoal grass in the shallow waters near the discharge canal.

The backstory:

For decades, the coal-burning power station kept waters warm but prevented seagrass from taking root. As TECO transitioned to natural gas, conditions improved, creating an opportunity for restoration.

By the numbers:

The center has seen a record number of 1,300 manatees at a time in the area.

It took a team of five about five hours to plant 4,800 seagrass sprouts on each acre – with five acres being the total restoration goal for phase one of the project.

What's next:

The team will return in the coming weeks to check on the plants’ progress. The goal is to have shoots in place by November 1, when gates reopen to visitors and manatees return for the winter.

Why you should care:

Manatees are a beloved Florida species, but they face ongoing threats from habitat loss and starvation. Restoring seagrass beds not only helps sustain them through winter but also benefits the broader ecosystem by filtering water and supporting marine life.