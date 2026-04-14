MLK and Malcolm X face off in Stageworks Theatre's powerful 'The Meeting' in Tampa

The Brief ‘The Meeting’ is a one-act play where Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X meet in a Harlem hotel room. The play highlights their similar goals but different executions. Cast and crew hope to focus on the humanity of both.



In reality, Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X only briefly met once, but the Stageworks Theatre play "The Meeting", imagines a full "what if" conversation between the civil rights icons.

"Two different world views on civil rights. They're very powerful," director Rory Lawrence said.

The backstory:

The original version of "The Meeting", written by playwright and novelist Jeff Stetson, debuted in 1987. It also aired on the PBS show American Playhouse in 1989.

Actors Marc Coleman and Lance Felton, playing King and Malcolm X, have strong ties to the show. The Blake High School graduates have known each other since middle school. Between high school and community performances, they estimate that they've performed a version of the play around 100 times.

"I remember when I would drive all over Tampa, going to any church, any school, anybody that would invite us out to do this show, and recognizing on a day-to-day basis how current the words were at that time," Felton said. "Now, to exist in reality as an adult, recognizing the weight of putting your life on the line for this mission, it just gives me so much admiration for these men,"

Dig deeper:

While much of the public has some knowledge or some idea of the impact of the pair, Lawrence hopes to explore the humanity behind the two men. He and the actors have spent countless hours researching the men and dissecting the play's scenes.

"Often times, we read about history and things don't seem as impressive because we're reading them on a page, and I just want to bring that human aspect to Martin and Malcolm," Coleman said. "If we focus on that, if people are left with that impression that these were regular people, what they accomplished is going to seem that much more impressive."

The humanity also helps show how the two men were similar.

"The stakes get higher when the subject matter gets higher, and so that's when it gets a little bit intense," Lawrence said. "We've learned through rehearsal that there's a camaraderie between these guys. They want the same thing. They want to achieve the same goal. They just approach it differently."

Cast and crew always look forward to post-show reactions during the question-and-answer sessions.

"Honestly, I hope they walk away with a sense of conviction to feel and know that all we need to do is sit down and talk about change," Lawrence said. "That's all it takes."

What's next:

The show opens on Friday, April 17 and runs through May 3.

What you can do:

Click here for more information.