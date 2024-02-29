New statewide cold case unit to help local law enforcement tackle unsolved homicides

Cold cases are the most difficult crimes to solve, and a new statewide cold case investigations unit aims to help local law enforcement agencies bring victims’ families the answers they deserve.

"Today’s announcement is a long time in the making. We went to the legislature. We sought additional funding. We pulled together investigators. We pulled together attorneys with the right expertise," said Ashley Moody, Florida’s attorney general as she announced the launch of the new unit Thursday. "Making sure that we have attention on these cases isn’t just about taking dangerous people off the street, it’s about helping communities heal."

The new unit can help with pursuing leads, something Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis put into perspective.

"I think it's going to be great for those agencies or smaller agencies, maybe even smaller than Hernando, that have a very tough time, maybe even sometimes investigating hot cases, much less being able to divert resources to those cases that are 5 or 10 years old," said Nienhuis.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said detectives had extra help with solving the murder of Jennifer Odom, a 30-year-old cold case that was solved in 2023.

"We actually had the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children come in and scan all of our paper documents," said Nienhuis, who said they had 75,000 paper documents. "If you're a cold case detective and you're assigned to case or you're moved into that unit and you {have) 75,000 pieces of paper, you can imagine how difficult it is trying to wrap your head around just that one case."

Florida’s new cold case unit can also help with evidence testing, an area where technology is transforming lives.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office just saw the benefits of that this week, sharing Wednesday they identified U.S. Navy veteran Charles Allen Ray nearly 40 years later with the help of DNA and genealogical research.

"We were able to establish a link to Mr. Ray and his family. So, we were able to bring closure to his family. For nearly 40 years, his family had no idea what happened to Mr. Ray," said Chief Deputy Joe Maurer of Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. "Advancements in technology especially in the criminal justice realm have furthered our abilities to solve crimes."

Hillsborough detectives found the missing link through a state grant using genealogical laboratories at Othram in Texas. Scientists at Othram said their work goes further than traditional DNA testing to fill in gaps for missing family members.

"We have a process that's known as forensic grade genome sequencing. Forensic grade genomic sequencing allows us to develop comprehensive DNA profiles, and those DNA profiles are ultra-sensitive," said Colby Lasyone, the director of operations at Othram, about the broader genealogical tree Othram is able to identify for law enforcement. "When you find those gaps, then you can start to understand if there's a person that has not been reported from or heard from."

For law enforcement, every resource is another step toward answers a family deserves as years go by.

"I will tell you, law enforcement, we never forget. And we take them all very personally," said Nienhuis.

Moody said the new cold case unit will have attorneys and investigators available to help on certain cases.

There are more 20,000 unsolved homicides in Florida since 1965, Moody said.