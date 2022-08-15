New tech lab opens in north Tampa, helping students discover careers in computer science

A new digital technology training center in Tampa is giving people a chance to earn while they learn.

LT3 Labs, which stands for Learning Tomorrow’s Technology Today, recently launched its PATH Program specifically geared toward high schoolers who typically wouldn’t pursue careers in coding.

The goal is to help students discover a love for tech, while meeting the major shortage of skilled workers. Access to these opportunities can also go a long way to curb income inequality, according to CEO Chris Moranice.

LT3 Labs will graduate its first cohort in the PATH Program next week.

LT3 Labs recently held a grand opening for its new 5,000 square foot space at Rithm @ Uptown.

LT3 Academy also hosts pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs for people ready to fully dive into careers in software development, cybersecurity, tech support and more.