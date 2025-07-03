New York man dies on Sand Key Thursday afternoon
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a water-rescue Thursday afternoon on Sand Key.
The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. at Bayside Park on the Intracoastal Waterway.
Officials say a 51-year-old man from New York was found floating and unresponsive by family members in the water.
They brought him to the sand, where others on shore began attempting life-saving measures.
When Clearwater Fire & Rescue personnel arrived, they too tried to save the man. He was taken to Morton Plant Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The victim's name has not been released.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by Clearwater Police.