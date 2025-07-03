New York man dies on Sand Key Thursday afternoon

Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a water-rescue Thursday afternoon on Sand Key.

The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. at Bayside Park on the Intracoastal Waterway.

Officials say a 51-year-old man from New York was found floating and unresponsive by family members in the water.

They brought him to the sand, where others on shore began attempting life-saving measures.

When Clearwater Fire & Rescue personnel arrived, they too tried to save the man. He was taken to Morton Plant Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's name has not been released.