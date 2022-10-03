Newest St. Pete restaurant in downtown brings sushi, Japanese whiskeys to the table

When you descend the steps that once took you to Ichico ANE, there is a quote that could be the reminder you need for the day:

Wealth is of the heart and mind – not the pocket

Phrase written on the steps at Good Fortune's steps.

Good Fortune recently opened its doors to the public, down on 1st Avenue South in downtown St. Pete. When you walk in, if the neon lights that have a mix of blue and pink seem familiar, it's probably because you visited No Vacancy, which is right down the road. Hunger Thirst Group is the local company behind this venture. They also own Parks & Rec, The Avenue, and Dirty Laundry.

Good Fortune is a 6,000-square-foot spot located on the bottom floor of the iconic Station House. It’s an Asian fusion menu that includes a sushi bar and a private karaoke room available for rent.

Close-up of the 'Good Fortune' sushi roll, which has snow crab, spicy tuna, asparagus topped with tempura eel.

Hunger Thirst Group has donated 10% of its daily profits to the Hurricane Ian Relief Fund.