Tropical activity picks back up, NHC monitoring two waves with chances of development

The National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on two separate disturbances in the Atlantic that could develop by next week.

The NHC is giving one wave a 50% chance of development in the next seven days. That one could head toward the Caribbean, but FOX 13 meteorologist Dave Osterberg says it's still too soon to tell what exactly will happen.

"Once you get a discernable low with this, then it will be much easier to track," Osterberg said.

A second wave just off the coast of Africa has a 20% chance of development in the next week, according to the NHC.

September is typically the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, accounting for about one-third of all named storms since 1950.

