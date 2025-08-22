NHC watching 3 tropical waves in Atlantic as Hurricane Erin moves away from U.S.

The Brief The National Hurricane Center is watching three waves in the tropics for possible development. One wave, dubbed Invest 90L, could become a tropical depression this weekend, according to the NHC. Hurricane Erin is weakening and moving away from the United States.



As Hurricane Erin moves away from the United States, the National Hurricane Center is watching three waves in the tropics for possible development – including at least one that could form this weekend.

Activity in the tropics

The NHC is giving an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms east-northeast of the Leeward Islands, dubbed Invest 90L, a 70% chance of development in the next two days and an 80% chance in the next seven days.

FOX 13 meteorologists say the system should curve in the Atlantic and miss the U.S.

Another tropical wave west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, dubbed Invest 99L, has a 50% chance of development in the next two days and a 60% chance in the next seven days, according to the NHC.

A third disturbance in the central Atlantic has just a 10% chance of development, with FOX 13 meteorologists saying it's moving east and will pose no threat to the U.S.

The next name on this year’s Atlantic storm list is Fernand.

Hurricane Erin

As of 5 a.m. on Friday, Erin was located at 38.6N and 65.3W with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph.

The Category 1 hurricane is moving northeast at 22 mph, turning away from the U.S.

The NHC says Erin will continue bringing life-threatening surf and rip currents along the beaches of the Bahamas, much of the east coast of the U.S., and Atlantic Canada over the next few days.

Tampa Bay area forecast

FOX 13 Meteorologist Jim Weber says rain chances are slowly increasing after Erin pulled moisture away from the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday and Thursday.

Weber says some showers and thunderstorms will move inland on Friday with rain coverage at 40%. Rain chances will go up to about 50% this weekend.

The Source: This story was written with information from FOX 13 meteorologists and the National Hurricane Center.