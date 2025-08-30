No active shooter found at USF after call reporting gunman on main campus

The Brief Officials at USF confirm there was a report of a shooter on the school's main campus on Saturday. According to an alert sent via ALERTUSF, no threat was found. This incident comes amid a recent rash of fake active shooter calls at universities across the country.



Law enforcement responded Saturday to an apparent swatting incident on the University of South Florida's main campus, where there was a report of an active shooter.

What we know:

According to an alert sent via ALERTUSF, there was a "report of an individual on [the] Tampa campus with a firearm," adding no threat was found on campus.

Dig deeper:

This incident comes amid a recent rash of fake active shooter calls at universities across the country.

An online group called Purgatory claimed responsibility for the hoax alerts earlier this week, according to a report by Wired. It's not clear, however, who's responsible for Saturday's call at USF.