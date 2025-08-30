No active shooter found at USF after call reporting gunman on main campus
TAMPA, Fla. - Law enforcement responded Saturday to an apparent swatting incident on the University of South Florida's main campus, where there was a report of an active shooter.
What we know:
According to an alert sent via ALERTUSF, there was a "report of an individual on [the] Tampa campus with a firearm," adding no threat was found on campus.
Dig deeper:
This incident comes amid a recent rash of fake active shooter calls at universities across the country.
An online group called Purgatory claimed responsibility for the hoax alerts earlier this week, according to a report by Wired. It's not clear, however, who's responsible for Saturday's call at USF.
The Source: This story was written using information from an alert sent via ALERTUSF and previous FOX News Digital reports.