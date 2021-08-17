No-cost yoga classes reach underserved populations of St. Pete

Mindful Movement Florida is on a mission to bring valuable health information to underserved populations and help people move in a purposeful and positive way through yoga.

The organization, led by Clayton Sizemore, provides yoga classes at no cost to community residents and school-age students throughout the city of St. Pete.

Community classes are designed for all skill levels, including a focus on breathing, meditation and yoga, and can be attended virtually.

LINK: For more information on class times, locations and virtual links, visit mindfulmovementflorida.org.