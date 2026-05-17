No matter what time of day or night, Tampa diner aims to deliver the perfect slice of New York-Style pizza

The Brief Brooklyn Diner and Pizza is a 24-hour pizzeria where you can get a slice of New York-style pizza any time. Being open around the clock offers customers plenty of options, no matter what shift they are working. The menu is full of guilty pleasures and other savory items that can cure your cravings.



It's a stone-oven pizza joint and a 24-hour diner all in one location. Brooklyn Diner and Pizza was born from the desire of owner Moe Hassan's search for an all-night diner that could create an authentic slice of New York Style Pizza.



What they're saying:

Moe Hassan hails from a city that never sleeps.

"Tampa, you know, is a very diverse community where we also have a very vibrant... nightlife here. And there is hardly any place that you can actually go after hours," he said.

His solution was to open Brooklyn’s New York Diner.

"So this is a very, very unique concept," he admitted. "We do have diners, we do have pizzerias, but if somebody wants to have pizza in the middle of the night, then if you really want to enjoy the essence of New York, Brooklyn Diner and Pizza is the place."

The concept was pretty simple. Homemade food that is fresh no matter what time it is, day or night.

"We just really bring the old-fashioned style of diner cooking into Tampa market," he said. "When they come in, we really want them to feel at home. You know, a vibe that, you can, come here, enjoy fresh food, be in a very relaxed environment."



Is there a 24-hour pizza place in Tampa?

What's the Food Like:

"Our pizza is really, really special," said Hassan. "All of our dough and everything is made fresh in-house, and we really take no shortcuts. We use stone oven to cook all of our pizzas."

And by all of their pizzas, there are more than 49 options on their menu, and it's not just pizza. They make variations of stromboli and calzone too. All of these are created from the dough through baking in their stone oven.

"If you’re really looking for real New York pizza, Brooklyn Diner and Pizza is where you’ll find it," said Hassan.

But they don't only offer pizza. Scrolling through the menu, customers can find options from creative breakfast creations to savory sides and sandwiches and other dishes in between.

"You can actually order breakfast, lunch, dinner, whether you want eggs, French toast, pancakes, burgers, quesadillas, pasta," said Hassan. "You can order any of that, 24 hours a day."

It's all made from kitchen to table. They prepare everything to order once the customer orders it.

"Most importantly, our biggest highlight is we make everything fresh to order," he said. "If you ordered a pasta Alfredo or a chicken Parmesan, we are going to make fresh to order."

What you can do:

You can visit Brooklyn Diner and Pizza 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You will find them at 3742 West Lambright Street in Tampa just east of Dale Mabry Highway. Their menu can be found here.