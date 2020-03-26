No more appointments available at Raymond James Stadium testing site

article

There were only 900 testing kits, and now 900 residents have qualified to take a coronavirus test at Raymond James Stadium. Because of this, Hillsborough County announced they will not be taking anymore appointments until further notice -- one day after the site opened.

The county made the announcement Thursday, but didn't say if they will add more appointments if they receive additional test kits.

The site at Raymond James Stadium was the first large-scale COVID-19 testing site in Hillsborough County. It opened Wednesday with 900 test kits. The test kits were only available to those who have been pre-screen and pre-approved by calling the county's hotline, which opened Tuesday.

"The call center has been staffed by health care professionals this week who

could screen and qualify callers for testing related to symptoms consistent

with COVID-19 coronavirus," according to a statement by Hillsborough County.

On Thursday, the Florida Department of Health announced Hillsborough County's first death due to coronavirus, a 69-year-old resident. The county has the fourth-highest number of cases in the state.