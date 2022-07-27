No one wins U.S. Mega Millions, jackpot now over $1 billion

article

For the third time in Mega Million's 20-year history, the jackpot has surpassed the $1 billion mark. This comes as no one in America matched all six numbers Tuesday night.

Here's a look at the numbers, in case someone out there won a smaller prize: 07-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball: 15. For Tuesday's drawing alone, there were a total of 6,775,330, winning tickets at all prize levels.

There were eight Match 5 tickets worth $1 million, two each were sold in New Jersey and New York, plus one each in California, Florida, Illinois, and Ohio.

The next drawing is Friday night for a whopping $1.02 billion. The jackpot has grown so large because no one has matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive drawings without a big winner.

READ: Raising Cane’s founder buys Mega Millions tickets for all employees

The $1.02 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 30 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for the next drawing Friday night is an estimated $602.5 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.

According to Mega Millions, Friday’s prize is just shy of the $1.050 billion jackpot won in Michigan on January 22, 2021. The record jackpot is $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.

That prize remains the world’s largest lottery prize ever won on a single ticket.

The Associated Press contributed to this report