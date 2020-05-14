Non-profit that empowers girls now helps children of essential workers

Girl power is on full display at Girls Inc. Pinellas.

"When area schools closed the non-profit decided to stay open to help out families of essential workers, by providing a safe and nurturing environment for school-aged girls," said President of Girls Inc. Pinellas Darla Otay. "We took on this new initiative to be certain that the families who needed us as a safety net and provide support for their children would have us right where they needed us and right when they needed us."

The program is free for parents thanks to donors like St. Petersburg College Environmental Student Club member Nicole Strauss.

"We brought a lot of clothes and different activities for the girls to do,” Otay explained.

Thirty-six girls participate in the STEM focus program.

"We do our school work and after we are done we do fun activities like arts and crafts, educational games," member Avary Yowell said.

Otay added, "We feel like it's our responsibility to step up and meet the needs of the community."

The organization provides a structure and caring environment for children of front line workers. Girls Inc. is open from 6:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.



