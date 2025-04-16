Nonprofit gives older adults a platform to perform, share valuable messages

The Brief Senior Actors Guild & Education Services, or SAGES, gives older adults a chance to write plays and act in them. The performances deliver messages meant to resonate with fellow seniors, such as avoiding falling for scams.



At SAGES, which stands for Senior Actors Guild & Education Services, older adults aren't just watching plays. They're writing them, acting in them, and delivering powerful messages with every performance.

"This is an important play, because we're talking about scams, and you know, people are getting scammed all the time, and we need to educate people about what they can do to prevent scams," said Alicia Merel, co-director of "Phoney Baloney."

Founded in 2014, SAGES is a nonprofit theater company based in St. Pete. But this isn't your typical community theater. Every play has a purpose.

"Every one of these scams in this play, one of my friends or even myself have experience at one time," said Nona Edelson, co-director of "Phoney Baloney."

Performances are often followed by talkbacks, where audiences can reflect and ask questions. It’s part of what makes SAGES unique education through empathy.

"It's been a very good experience," Cindy Heller, SAGES actor, said. "Yes, I'm gonna keep on doing it. In fact, I am in some other plays with some other theater groups. So it's, I guess I'm not retired anymore. I'm an actress."

"It's just all about passion," said Scott Hodges, SAGES actor. "It's something that I have to do. I can't explain it."

It’s not just about performing, it’s about being heard.

"They want to have fun and they wanna support one another, and they give a message, a play with purpose to the community," said Christine Hammacher, founder of SAGES. "And so, it just brings them together. It unites them because they all have this drive to be an advocate on the different issues."

For more information on SAGES, including upcoming performances, click here.

