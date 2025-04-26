Normal operations resume at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport after bomb threat

The Brief Normal operations have resumed at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport after a bomb threat on Friday, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. The scene was cleared on Friday night and investigators say they have not identified a suspect yet. As an Allegiant flight heading to Cincinnati was taxiing to the runway, preparing for its departure, a flight attendant onboard opened the plane's rear lavatory door and found a written bomb threat.



The St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport has resumed normal operations and there are no safety concerns at this time after a written bomb threat on an Allegiant flight on Friday, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

The scene was cleared on Friday night and investigators say they have not identified a suspect yet.

As a flight heading to Cincinnati was taxiing to the runway, preparing for its departure, a flight attendant onboard opened the plane's rear lavatory door and found a written bomb threat.

About 170 passengers were evacuated and, since the threat wasn't limited to the particular plane, all Allegiant planes at the airport had to be evacuated as well.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said detectives are interviewing passengers that were on the plane with the written threat.

Detectives assigned to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Threat Management Division are continuing to investigate the bomb threat.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

