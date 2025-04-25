Bomb threat on Allegiant flight prompts St. Pete-Clearwater International closure: Officials

The Brief Allegiant passengers were deplaned at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport. Pinellas County deputies said they were investigating a bomb threat on the flight.



Passengers onboard an Allegiant aircraft at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport were deplaned Friday evening as deputies investigated a bomb threat, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said they are still in the early stages of their investigation, but no injuries were reported during the security incident.

The FAA did confirm that the airport was closed on its website.

No other information was given on the bomb threat. A media briefing is expected at 6:30 p.m.

