North Carolina principal surprises graduating seniors with moving version of 'I Will Always Love You'

A North Carolina high school principal hit some serious high notes during the school’s graduation ceremony on Sunday.

Principal Marcus Gause surprised the graduating seniors at T. Wingate Andrews High School in High Point, N.C. with a rendition of Whitney Houston’s "I Will Always Love You."

The graduates began cheering and applauding the moment Gause started singing the vocally tricky song – a cappella no less.

Video of the performance was uploaded to social media by school board member Winston McGregor.

Gause told ABC News Wednesday that he was nervous because the song has been performed by musical icons like Whitney Houston and Dolly Parton, who wrote it, "but the lyrics were really what I was trying to portray to my students."

One student said he would "never forget" Gause singing to the graduates. "He is a big part of why I am who I am today," the student said.

