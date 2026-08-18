North Port preservation: Land acquisition program works to save green space

The Brief North Port launched a program in December to purchase and preserve natural green space before rapid development destroys it. City officials have identified 40 potential properties for acquisition since starting the initiative. Funding comes from developer mitigation fees and local code enforcement violation fines.



North Port is working to purchase local green space and protect vital natural habitats from development.

North Port land acquisition

What we know:

As rapid growth continues across North Port, natural open land is disappearing. To protect these areas, the city launched a land acquisition program to purchase properties from willing sellers and preserve them forever.

The program started in December, and the city's Natural Resources Division has already identified 40 potential properties. The initiative targets land that protects green space and connects vital community watersheds.

Preserving local habitats

Why you should care:

Securing these locations helps preserve environmental corridors that protect local water systems and maintain natural beauty for future generations.

"It's vital because as our city is growing, a lot of these habitats is being fragmented and developed and ultimately lost," said Stefan Kalev, he natural resources manager for the City of North Port. "This program is one way to counterbalance that and to make sure this property actually remains in its natural state and gets preserved in perpetuity."

Environmental protection funding

What they're saying:

The program operates without relying on outside funding. It is fully funded through North Port's Environmental Protection Fund, which pulls its main revenue from developer mitigation requirements and code enforcement fines.

"It certainly is exciting," Kalev said. "It makes me feel like I'm doing something meaningful, something that will be here once I'm no longer with the city, and it's something that leaves a legacy for all of our residents and visitors."

Future property purchases

What's next:

City staff are actively reviewing the list of 40 potential parcels to negotiate purchases with property owners.

If negotiations go smoothly, North Port could finalize its first property purchase under the new program within the next six months.