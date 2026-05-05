Northbound lanes on I-75 in Hernando County closed due to crash: FHP
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BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - A crash near Mile Marker 305 in Hernando County has resulted in partial lane closures on I-75 Northbound, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Current Status
Northbound traffic is heavily restricted.
Only the center and right lanes are currently open.
FHP officials have confirmed injuries at the scene. However, details regarding the number of people involved or the severity of their conditions have not yet been released.
What's next:
Drivers should expect significant delays in the area or seek alternative routes while emergency crews work the scene.
The Source: Information for this story was collected from the Florida Highway Patrol.