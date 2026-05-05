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Northbound lanes on I-75 in Hernando County closed due to crash: FHP

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Published  May 5, 2026 8:36am EDT
Brooksville
FOX 13 News
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The Brief

    • A crash near Mile Marker 305 in Hernando County has blocked several northbound lanes, causing significant traffic disruptions.
    • According to the Florida Highway Patrol, only the center and right lanes are currently open.
    • Officials have confirmed that the wreck resulted in injuries, though the exact number of victims and the severity of their conditions remain unknown.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - A crash near Mile Marker 305 in Hernando County has resulted in partial lane closures on I-75 Northbound, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Current Status

Northbound traffic is heavily restricted.

Only the center and right lanes are currently open.

FHP officials have confirmed injuries at the scene. However, details regarding the number of people involved or the severity of their conditions have not yet been released.

What's next:

Drivers should expect significant delays in the area or seek alternative routes while emergency crews work the scene.

The Source: Information for this story was collected from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Brooksville