Nothing found inside suspicious package at St. Pete Police headquarters, suspect in custody: SPPD

The Tampa Bomb Squad found nothing inside a suspicious package at the St. Pete PD headquarters, and the suspect has been arrested, according to the St. Pete Police Department.

The suspect was in a standoff with officers at a home at 249 4th Ave. N in Safety Harbor.

Police say that a 911 call came in about someone who was shot at the same home around the time that the package was located.

When police responded to the home, they said they saw a woman matching the description of the person police saw at the police department headquarters.

A suspicious package was found at St. Pete Police headquarters on Friday.

A brown briefcase was found underneath a St. Pete PD forensics car on the Northeast side of the parking garage, according to the St. Pete Police Chief Anthony Holloway.

Holloway says that he is very proud of that person who alerted someone about the suspicious package.

What they're saying:

"I'm very proud of our maintenance person. They saw a suspicious vehicle, and they acted upon it. They didn't just worry about it," Holloway said. "We always say see something, say something, and he did just that.

The north side of the building has been evacuated.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the St. Pete Police Department.

