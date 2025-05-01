Clearwater Ferry crash: Firefighters describe rescue efforts after deadly boating incident

The Brief Clearwater firefighters who responded to help Clearwater Ferry crash victims Sunday evening described the rescue efforts in the direct aftermath. More than 40 people were on the ferry when the crash happened, with 10 reported injuries and a 41-year-old father of two, Jose Castro, killed. The operator of the recreational boat, Jannus Live owner Jeffry Knight, stepped down from his role with the venue after the crash.



Clearwater firefighters said they were eating dinner at their fire station when they got a call about a crash between a 37-foot recreational boat and the Clearwater Ferry Sunday evening near the Memorial Causeway Bridge.

What they're saying:

"Multiple calls received, multiple patients, multiple injured, and [we] quickly realize this is going to be something significant," said Lt. Jason Haynor, with Clearwater Fire and Rescue.

When Haynor and his crew arrived at the scene, they realized how serious the accident was. Because of the low tide, first responders were able to wade through waste-deep water from the shore to the ferry.

"In 20 years, I've had no call like this," Haynor said. "You have people screaming. You have injured. You have parents screaming for their kids, trying to get off the vessel."

"Obviously, chaos would be like the easiest word to describe it," added Nathan Vasquez, a Clearwater fire medic who was among the first to board the ferry. "If there was any major bleeding that I could stop, I would stop it, triage them and move on to the next patient."

The backstory:

More than 40 people were on the ferry when the crash happened, with 10 reported injuries and a 41-year-old father of two, Jose Castro, killed.

The first responders said they just wanted to work as quickly as they could to save lives.

"When you get a response like this with multiple patients and significant patients, there's so many people that are part of the success of the operation, from command to boots on the ground triaging to the medics doing transport and treatment. I mean it really is a full team effort," Haynor said. "From top to bottom, it really does require everybody being properly trained, equipped, ready to respond. This stuff doesn't go well by accident."

Dig deeper:

There were six other people on the recreational vessel. In a letter from his attorney to investigators, the boat's operator, Jeffry Knight, denied speculation he left the scene. His attorney claims his client stayed to help the victims and only left after emergency crews arrived, and his boat was taking on too much water.

Knight owned Jannus Live, but an announcement Wednesday said he was stepping down from his position with the concert venue in St. Petersburg. The business, however, will continue operating with its existing management.

