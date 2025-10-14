Nude Florida man arrested after multiple home burglaries in Pinellas Park neighborhood

The Brief A nude Florida man was arrested after multiple home burglaries in a Pinellas Park neighborhood, according to officers. The suspect was arrested on multiple charges a week later.



A nude Florida man was arrested on Tuesday after multiple home burglaries in a Pinellas Park neighborhood, according to officers.

The Pinellas Park Police Department said the suspect, Joshua Garrison, was arrested on multiple charges, including armed residential burglary, two counts of residential burglaries, criminal mischief, violation of probation (grand theft auto) and violation of probation (fleeing and eluding).

Pictured: Joshua Garrison. Courtesy: Pinellas Park Police Department.

What we know:

Police said they responded to the area of 5892 97th Circle North a week ago on October 7 about reports of an unknown man who was nude and breaking into multiple properties in the neighborhood. They said he was also causing damage to homeowners' properties.

Officials said they were able to identify the suspect as Garrison on October 8, but they found and arrested him on Tuesday.

What we don't know:

Police have not said how many homes were broken into.