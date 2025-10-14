Drug, gun arrest after man found asleep in car at St. Pete apartment: police

The Brief A man faces several charges after being found asleep with the door open at a St. Petersburg apartment. Eric Stallings was found by police asleep with several illegal drugs in view. During the attempted arrest, Stallings tried running and knocked an officer over, injuring them.



A 23-year-old man is facing a variety of charges after he was found passed out in a Rolls-Royce with drugs and guns at a St. Petersburg apartment parking lot, according to police.

St. Pete police say they received a call about a man who appeared to be passed out in a car with the doors open at the Zura Apartment, at 225 73rd Ave. N.

When officers arrived, they found Eric Stallings asleep with several illegal drugs in view.

Courtesy: St. Pete Police Department.

Why you should care:

During the attempted arrest, Stallings tried running and knocked an officer over, injuring them.

Officers were able to locate various guns, knives, drugs and bags of mushrooms in the car.

Courtesy: St. Pete Police Department.

READ: Man accused of deadly hit-and-run outside Winter Haven nightclub making first court appearance

Charges

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell

Trafficking in methamphetamine while armed

Trafficking in cocaine

Trafficking in heroin

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube