Drug, gun arrest after man found asleep in car at St. Pete apartment: police
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - A 23-year-old man is facing a variety of charges after he was found passed out in a Rolls-Royce with drugs and guns at a St. Petersburg apartment parking lot, according to police.
St. Pete police say they received a call about a man who appeared to be passed out in a car with the doors open at the Zura Apartment, at 225 73rd Ave. N.
When officers arrived, they found Eric Stallings asleep with several illegal drugs in view.
During the attempted arrest, Stallings tried running and knocked an officer over, injuring them.
Officers were able to locate various guns, knives, drugs and bags of mushrooms in the car.
Charges
- Possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell
- Trafficking in methamphetamine while armed
- Trafficking in cocaine
- Trafficking in heroin
