NYPD officer, fiancee charged in death of boy on Long Island

Horrific details were revealed Friday in a case involving the death of an 8-year-old boy on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police announced the arrests Friday of Michael Valva, 40, and Angela Pollina, 42, both of Center Moriches.

The pair was charged with murder in the second degree in connection with the case.

On Jan. 17 at about 9:40 a.m., police responded to the couple's home at 11 Bittersweet Lane in Center Moriches after they alerted police that Thomas Valva had fallen in the driveway.

The boy was rushed to Long Island Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say that the boy was subjected to freezing temperatures overnight in the unheated garage when the outside temperatures dipped to 19 degrees.

Valva had reported that his son fell in the driveway while waiting for the school but and said his son was unconscious. When officers arrived Valva was performing CPR in the basement.

Authorities said that when the boy was taken to the hospital his body temperature was 76 degrees.

Investigators say that Thomas Valva had never been in the driveway that morning and had suffered head and facial injuries that were not consistent with the story his father had told.

Valva and Pollina are charged with second-degree murder for engaging in conduct which created a grave risk of death.

Valva has been in the NYPD since 2005. He is suspended without pay as of Friday.

The boy's mother, Justyna Zubko-Valva, posted a message about her son on a GoFundMe page created to help pay for funeral expenses.

"It is with great sadness that I must bury my 8-year-old son. He passed recently due to a tragic accident. At this time I am not able to handle these unforeseen costs on my own and if there is any help anyone can provide we would greatly appreciate it. In lieu of floral arrangements, we ask that a donation be made instead. Thank you for your help and sympathy."

As of Friday morning, more than $14,000 had been raised through the GoFundMe campaign. By Friday afternoon the campaign had been deleted.