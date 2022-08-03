Oasis Opportunities provides clothing, necessities for at-risk and low income Hillsborough students

Oasis Opportunities is the premier provider of clothing in fundamental necessities for at risk and low income students in the Hillsborough County area.

Oasis serves over 11,000 students per year with clothing, hygiene items and basic needs to prepare them for school.

"About 58% of our kids in Hillsborough County come from families that are on free and reduced lunch and are in need of our services," Dawn Schulman, the executive director of Oasis Opportunities, said. "We provide them with clothing, uniform and nonuniform items to wear on the first day of school, new tennis shoes, hygiene items and anything that they need to feel comfortable and confident walking into the classroom and fully engaged learning."

Oasis Opportunities said this year, families are struggling more than ever before. About 18% of the kids under 18 in Hillsborough County are living in poverty and many families are only one paycheck away from needing support for their families to get their kids ready for school this year.

Oasis is in need of lightly used clothing, hygiene products and other essential items for low income and at risk kids.

For clothing drop off location, a list of items, and information on how to volunteer, visit www.oasisopportunties.org.