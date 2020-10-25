Ocala police chief dies in plane crash

article

Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham died in a plane crash Sunday morning, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and Marion County Fire Rescue personnel responded to a plane crash in the 9700 block of Southwest 140th Ave. in Dunnellon around 11:30 a.m. This is an open field not far fro the Marion County Airport.

The teams discovered a single-engine plane and found the pilot, Chief Graham, dead on the scene. He was the only person on the plane, according to MCSO.

MSCO major crimes detectives are investigating Graham’s death. Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration are also instigating.

“The family of Chief Greg Graham, Ocala Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and all who knew Chief Graham experienced a tragedy today,” Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said. “Right now, the focus is to assist his family and his family in blue who are impacted by his sudden and tragic loss."

Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn said Graham was "fascinated" with flying and recently received his pilot's license.

Graham became chief in January 2012. Guinn says Ocala Deputy Chief Mike Balken will be named interim police chief.

