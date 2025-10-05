Officer-involved shooting in Pinellas Park, police say
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - Pinellas Park police say that an officer-involved shooting happened on the 4300 block of 82nd Ave. N.
No information has been released on what led up to the shooting.
Police are setting up a staging area at the Sacred Heart Church at 8001 46th St. N.
What's next:
Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Taskforce will release more information later.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pinellas Park Police Department.