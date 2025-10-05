Officer-involved shooting in Pinellas Park, police say

Pinellas Park police say that an officer-involved shooting happened on the 4300 block of 82nd Ave. N.

No information has been released on what led up to the shooting.

Police are setting up a staging area at the Sacred Heart Church at 8001 46th St. N.

What's next:

Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Taskforce will release more information later.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube