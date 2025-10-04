St. Pete Police search for driver in fatal hit-and-run crash
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A 61-year-old woman was struck and killed as she was walking across Dartmoor St. N at the Joyce Terrace N intersection, according to the St. Pete Police Department.
What we know:
First responders arrived to the scene just after 11:30 p.m. on Friday.
Investigators say the driver left the scene in an unknown vehicle.
Police are asking people with information to call 727-893-7780, or text SPPD, plus your tip to TIP411.
The victim died from her injuries.
What we don't know:
SPPD has not released the name of the victim.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the St. Petersburg Police Department.