St. Pete Police search for driver in fatal hit-and-run crash

The Brief St. Petersburg police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened on Friday night. The 61-year-old woman was crossing Dartmoor St. N at the Joyce Terrace N intersection. The woman was hit and killed while crossing the street.



A 61-year-old woman was struck and killed as she was walking across Dartmoor St. N at the Joyce Terrace N intersection, according to the St. Pete Police Department.

What we know:

First responders arrived to the scene just after 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

Investigators say the driver left the scene in an unknown vehicle.

Police are asking people with information to call 727-893-7780, or text SPPD, plus your tip to TIP411.

The victim died from her injuries.

What we don't know:

SPPD has not released the name of the victim.