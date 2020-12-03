Officer continues to recover after deadly South St. Pete shooting

article

The sheriff of Pinellas County said the officer who was shot in south St. Pete is lucky to be alive.

The St. Petersburg officer, who has not been identified, underwent surgery Wednesday night after he was shot in the groin at nearly point-blank range, but he is expected to be OK. The suspect, 20-year-old Dominique Harris, was also shot, and later died at a nearby hospital.

Detectives with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force are investigating the officer-involved shooting, but Sheriff Bob Gualtieri provided the following timeline based on the preliminary review of the scene and witness statements:

Officers with the St. Petersburg Police Department Special Investigation Unit were trying to locate Harris, who was wanted for child abuse related to an incident in October where he allegedly body-slammed a 15-year-old at a basketball court. A joint task force received a tip of Harris' location.

PREVIOUS: Suspect dead, officer hospitalized after shootout in South St. Pete, Pinellas sheriff says

Plain-clothes officers said they spotted Harris in a vehicle parked at the Food Max convenience store, located at 1400 18th Avenue South. Harris' brother was inside the food store when the officers at the scene called for uniformed officers to respond.

Advertisement

Booking image for Dominique Harris from an Oct. 2019 arrest

The marked patrol car officer arrived and asked Harris for his ID. After confirming Harris was the suspect they were looking for, Harris refused commands from officers to get out of his vehicle, but instead rolling up his window and trying to flee.

After hitting marked and unmarked police vehicles, as well as a civilian vehicle, Harris started firing a handgun out of the window of his vehicle.

Sheriff Gualtieri said Harris fired and hit a detective in the lower torso. Officers returned fire, striking Harris. He was treated by paramedics but later died at the hospital, Gualtieri said. He said five or six officers fired at Harris during the incident. Another officer was injured during the incident but was not hit by gunfire.

A man inside Food Max captured cell phone video where a barrage of shots being fired can be heard.

Gualtieri said detectives recovered a handgun and at least one spent shell casing from inside Harris' vehicle.

The officer who was shot requested that his family be notified before his name is released to the public.

