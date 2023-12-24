Official 2023 White House Christmas Ornament commemorates Ford presidency

article

Every year the White House Historical Association releases a new ornament that commemorates an American president.

This year, the ornament commemorates the presidency of Gerald Ford, his love of football and his golden retriever named Liberty.

Ford served as the 38th president of the United States from 1974 to 1977.

The decorations on the front of the ornament are inspired by the Christmas ornaments used in the White House during Ford's presidency. The back is related to Ford's life and presidency.

Money from the sales of the ornaments goes towards White House preservation projects.

