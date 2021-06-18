Expand / Collapse search

Officials: 12-year-old boy bitten by shark at Bethune Beach

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
FOX 13 Tampa Bay

12-year-old bitten by shark on Bethune Beach

Officials say at around 3:57 p.m. on Friday, the boy, visiting Bethune Beach, was standing in waist-deep water when he was bitten on his left arm.

BETHUNE BEACH, Fla. - A 12-year-old was bitten by a shark in Volusia County, according to beach safety officials.

Officials say at around 3:57 p.m. on Friday, the boy, visiting Bethune Beach, was standing in waist-deep water when he was bitten on his left arm.

Beach officials said the boy said he didn't see the shark.

They said the boy was treated at the scene and then taken by his parents to the hospital for further treatment.

RELATED: Beachgoers on alert after 2 people, including child, bitten by sharks in New Smyrna Beach

RELATED: 12-year-old bitten by shark talks about road the recovery

RELATED: Shark expert weighs in on 2 bites in one day in New Smyrna Beach