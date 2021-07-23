Officials: Information from people claiming unemployment benefits could have been hacked

Florida's Department of Economic Opportunity said a security breach may have given hackers information into claimant accounts.

Officials said the possible fraudulent activity was connected to claimant accounts within the Reemployment Assistance Claims and Benefits Information System, commonly known as CONNECT.

Officials said a total of 57,920 claimant accounts were targeted. The hack may have happened between April 27 of this year to July 16.

Social security numbers, drivers' licenses, bank account numbers, claim information and other details, like home addresses and phone numbers may have been compromised.

In response to the possible hacking, the DEO said it has:

Locked accounts targeted by this activity

Improved PIN security controls

Enhanced network security controls

Notified impacted claimants

Notified the Department of Legal Affairs, Department of Management Services, including the Division of State Technology, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Reported impacted accounts to the three U.S. credit reporting agencies

Purchased a year’s subscription of identity protection services for affected claimants

The Department is recommending that the impacted claimants monitor their financial accounts, and if they see any unauthorized activity, they should promptly contact their financial institution.

Claimants may contact the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) by calling 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338) or online at www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov/.

The Department is also recommending claimants to contact the three U.S. credit reporting agencies (Equifax, Experian and TransUnion) to obtain a free credit report from each by calling 1-877-322-8228 or by logging onto www.annualcreditreport.com.