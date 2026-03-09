Dog dead, another fighting for life after reportedly being pushed from U-Haul near Largo Mall

The Brief Witnesses reported seeing two dogs, later named Pear and Apple, being pushed out of a moving U-Haul behind the Greek City Cafe near the Largo Mall. Rags to Riches Animal Rescue is currently seeking donations for Apple’s surgeries and looking for local fosters to help manage their influx of medical cases. No arrests have been made.



A horrific case of animal cruelty has left one dog dead and her brother fighting for his life after they were reportedly shoved out of a rented U-Haul near the Largo Mall.

The local community and animal rescuers are now calling for justice for the deceased female, Pear, and life-saving support for the surviving male, Apple.

The backstory:

The incident began when witnesses reported seeing two dogs pushed out of a U-Haul behind the Greek City Cafe.

Terrified and in an unfamiliar environment, the dogs fled toward the busy surrounding streets. Zayda Janiak, a coordinator for Rags to Riches Animal Rescue, happened to be in the area and immediately jumped into action.

"I saw some commotion, the dogs running, and the U-Haul speeding off," Janiak recalled. "They were completely frantic... they were terrified."

Despite a three-hour search involving police and volunteers, the dogs remained elusive in the dark.

What we know:

The following day, the female dog, later named Pear, was confirmed dead after being struck by a car. Rescuers discovered she had recently given birth.

"She had recently had puppies... she was definitely nursing," Janiak said. Rags to Riches Animal Rescue is actively trying to see if her puppies are out there somewhere.

The male dog, Apple, was spotted later that day but was struck by a car traveling at 60 mph on Ulmerton Road while rescuers tried to secure him. He was rushed to an emergency vet in critical condition with extensive internal and external injuries.

Apple is proving to be a fighter.

"He is amazingly a fighter... those first 48 hours were the most intense for him, but he has so far pulled through," Janiak explained.

She added that Apple has started to stand and walk on his own, though he remains hospitalized and requires further surgery for a hernia that is preventing him from eating.

What we don't know:

The biggest mystery remains the identity of the person or persons responsible for abandoning the dogs. Rags to Riches is working closely with Largo Police to identify the driver of the U-Haul.

While Janiak noted that they have a "very solid understanding" and a "solid pool of evidence" regarding who committed the act, especially since the dogs were microchipped, no arrests have been made yet.

Additionally, the location and status of Pear’s nursing puppies are a major concern.

What you can do:

While the community's response for Apple has been massive, Rags to Riches Animal Rescue is currently caring for over 100 animals, many of which involve difficult medical cases or other recent dumping situations. As a foster-based rescue, their ability to save lives depends entirely on the availability of local homes.

"We are always looking for more fosters who are willing to open up their homes," Janiak said, noting that even a spare room or bathroom can save a life, especially with "kitten season" approaching.

Donations are also desperately needed, as Apple’s specialist surgery and the daily care for their other rescues continue to mount.

"Even a dollar adds up so much," Janiak urged. "There are options [other than dumping]. It just breaks my heart that people decide to dump when there’s just no need for it."

To donate, view Apple's Amazon wishlist, or apply to foster, visit Rags to Riches Animal Rescue Inc on Facebook or Instagram.

Any additional information regarding the abandonment should be reported to the Largo Police Department.