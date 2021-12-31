Officials investigating after 2 people, 1 dog killed in Sarasota structure fire

Two people and a dog died Thursday night in a structure fire, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened just before midnight at 4040 Proctor Road.

Firefighters say they found two individuals and a dog inside the burning residence, which was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Paramedics attempted CPR, but were unsuccessful. Both people and the dog died at the scene.

SCSO and the State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire, but detectives believe both victims died as a result of carbon monoxide and smoke inhalation. They say preliminary evidence does not show foul play and the cause of the fire appears to be electrical.

An official cause of death for both victims will be determined by the medical examiner.

