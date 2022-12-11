Officials: Orlando airport's reserve fuel supply lower than normal after weather in Gulf Coast delays supply

Orlando International Airport officials said their reserve fuel supply is lower than normal, and airline pilots flying in are being asked to top off their tanks before heading to MCO. Delta Airlines has also posted an advisory telling passengers that ongoing fuel supply disruptions may impact travel to and from Orlando over the next two days.

Airport officials said bad weather on the Gulf Coast delayed tanker ships that normally help supply fuel to the airport. An airport spokesperson, though, said the supplies are moving.

They said international flights may also have to make refueling stops on their way to or from the airport, while this is happening.

At this time, airport officials said they're watching the situation and will adjust their operations as necessary.