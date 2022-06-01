Oklahoma hospital shooting: 3 people killed, suspect dead, Tulsa police say

Three people were killed during a shooting at a Tulsa, Oklahoma, hospital Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The suspected gunman is also deceased, officials confirmed.

"We can confirm 4 people are deceased, including the shooter, in the active shooting situation at St. Francis hospital campus. Officers are still clearing the building. More info to follow," Tulsa police tweeted.

The shooting took place at the Natalie Medical Building which is part of the Saint Francis Health System.

During a news conference, officials were unsure whether police shot the suspected gunman or they shot themselves.

Dozens of police cars could be seen outside the hospital complex, and authorities shut down traffic as the investigation went on.

A reunification center for families to find their loved ones was set up at a nearby high school.

Heavy police presence near Natalie Medical Building in Tulsa, Okla. on June 1, 2022. (Tulsa Police Department)

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also at the scene, a spokesperson said.

"@ATFDallasTulsa office personnel are on scene at St. Francis Hospital to provide assistance in the active shooter incident. Tulsa Police Department is the point of contact and will release more information as it becomes available," the bureau tweeted.

The Natalie Medical Building houses an outpatient surgery center and a breast health center.

Earlier on Wednesday, the chief of police advised people to avoid the area near 61st and Yale Avenue, which is the location of the Natalie building, according to local news media.

"@TulsaPolice has responded to an active shooter incident near 61st & Yale. Please stay away from the area and yield to all emergency vehicles as we deal with this response. We will update the media as soon as we are able to gather details," the tweet read.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.