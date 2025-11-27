O'Maddy's Bar & Grille in Gulfport hosts fundraiser to help beloved manager battling cancer

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

A popular bar in Gulfport is rallying behind one of its employees.

The backstory:

O'Maddy's Bar & Grille is holding a fundraiser for its general manager, who was recently diagnosed with colon cancer.

Maddy Guenther, co-owner of O'Maddy's, says their general manager, Jenn Rockholt Kimbrell, has worked there for about 16 years.

Guenther says Kimbrell was diagnosed with colon cancer several weeks ago.

"Just horrific," Guenther said. "She's the kindest person."

Guenther says Kimbrell hasn't been able to work much, and has been in and out of the hospital.

She says Kimbrell doesn't have health insurance, so she's not able to get the treatment she needs.

What they're saying:

"She's always been precious and always will be," Guenther said. "She's amazing. She spread so much love and laughter. She's just the spirit of O'Maddy's."

Kimbrell is known for her spirit and her close relationships with the staff and her customers.

"I was in college down the road and lived right around that corner," Molly Buckler said. " So, we used to just walk here for happy hours, and she instantly became the reason why we kept coming back."

Buckler says 15 years later, Kimbrell has become one of her closest friends.

"She shows up even when you don't know you need her to," Buckler said. "You know, she's just, she's there with bells, whistles and the strongest cocktail."

Buckler says she was helping Kimbrell plan an event recently, when she learned about her cancer diagnosis.

"She came over to pick up the cupcakes and as we were hugging goodbye, she said, 'I have cancer,’" Buckler said. "And I was like, 'What?'"

Buckler says Kimbrell is usually the person who helps others.

"You never think like, 'What if I don't get to see my best friend again?'" Buckler said. "'What if this is the last time we get to spend time together?' Like, 'What if this is the last conversation we have?'"

What you can do:

The team at O'Maddy's is hosting 'Jammin' for Jenn' from Dec. 5–7. The money raised will go towards Kimbrell's medical care.

"She always puts her needs last, and it's time for someone to prioritize her needs, and it's got to be all of us," Buckler said.

The bar will have live music, raffles, giveaways and auctions throughout the weekend.

Staff is also raising money for Kimbrell medical treatment at O'Maddy's and online here.