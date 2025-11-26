Florida Strawberry Festival adds 2 more performances to 2026 concert lineup

The Brief Two more acts have just been announced for the 2026 Florida Strawberry Festival. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Legends of Love featuring Brian McKnight, Ginuwine and Ruben Studdard, will take the stage during the festival's 91st annual event. Tickets for gate admission and headline entertainment will go on sale on Thursday, Dec. 11 at 8 a.m.



Two more acts have just been announced for the 2026 Florida Strawberry Festival.

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Legends of Love featuring Brian McKnight, Ginuwine and Ruben Studdard, will take the stage during the festival's 91st annual event.

What they're saying:

"Announcing both Legends of Love and Joan Jett is truly special for us," said Florida Strawberry Festival President Kyle Robinson. "These artists bring two distinct musical experiences, yet both deliver the kind of talent and excitement our guests love. Legends of Love adds a soulful new dimension to the lineup, and Joan Jett closing out the Festival ensures an unforgettable finale. We're thrilled to welcome them both to BerryFest26."

READ: Florida Strawberry Festival announces 2026 theme

2026 Strawberry Festival Concerts

Thursday, Feb. 26

10:30 a.m. Jimmy Sturr & his Orchestra

3:30 p.m. The Oak Ridge Boys

7:30 p.m. Alabama

Friday, Feb. 27

3:30 p.m. Jo Dee Messina

7:30 p.m. Jamey Johnson

Saturday, Feb.28

3:30 p.m. Lonestar

7:30 p.m. Ty Myers

Sunday, March 1

6:30 p.m. Riley Green featuring Hannah McFarland

Monday, March 2

3:30 p.m. Gene Watson

7:30 p.m. Legends of Love

Tuesday, March 3

3:30 p.m. Sandi Patty

7:30 p.m. Lauren Daigle

Wednesday, March 4

3:30 p.m. John Foster

7:30 p.m. Brantley Gilbert

Thursday, March 5

10:30 a.m. Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets

3:30 p.m. The Bellamy Brothers

7:30 p.m. Dierks Bentley

Friday, March 6

3:30 p.m. The Marshall Tucker Band

7:30 p.m. Forrest Frank

Saturday, March 7

3:30 p.m. To Be Announced

7:30 p.m. The Offspring

Sunday, March 8

7:30 p.m. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

What's next:

Tickets for gate admission and headline entertainment will go on sale on Thursday, Dec. 11 at 8 a.m.

The 2026 Strawberry Festival runs February 26 through March 8.