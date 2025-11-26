Florida Strawberry Festival adds 2 more performances to 2026 concert lineup
PLANT CITY, Fla. - Two more acts have just been announced for the 2026 Florida Strawberry Festival.
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Legends of Love featuring Brian McKnight, Ginuwine and Ruben Studdard, will take the stage during the festival's 91st annual event.
What they're saying:
"Announcing both Legends of Love and Joan Jett is truly special for us," said Florida Strawberry Festival President Kyle Robinson. "These artists bring two distinct musical experiences, yet both deliver the kind of talent and excitement our guests love. Legends of Love adds a soulful new dimension to the lineup, and Joan Jett closing out the Festival ensures an unforgettable finale. We're thrilled to welcome them both to BerryFest26."
2026 Strawberry Festival Concerts
Thursday, Feb. 26
10:30 a.m. Jimmy Sturr & his Orchestra
3:30 p.m. The Oak Ridge Boys
7:30 p.m. Alabama
Friday, Feb. 27
3:30 p.m. Jo Dee Messina
7:30 p.m. Jamey Johnson
Saturday, Feb.28
3:30 p.m. Lonestar
7:30 p.m. Ty Myers
Sunday, March 1
6:30 p.m. Riley Green featuring Hannah McFarland
Monday, March 2
3:30 p.m. Gene Watson
7:30 p.m. Legends of Love
Tuesday, March 3
3:30 p.m. Sandi Patty
7:30 p.m. Lauren Daigle
Wednesday, March 4
3:30 p.m. John Foster
7:30 p.m. Brantley Gilbert
Thursday, March 5
10:30 a.m. Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets
3:30 p.m. The Bellamy Brothers
7:30 p.m. Dierks Bentley
Friday, March 6
3:30 p.m. The Marshall Tucker Band
7:30 p.m. Forrest Frank
Saturday, March 7
3:30 p.m. To Be Announced
7:30 p.m. The Offspring
Sunday, March 8
7:30 p.m. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
What's next:
Tickets for gate admission and headline entertainment will go on sale on Thursday, Dec. 11 at 8 a.m.
The 2026 Strawberry Festival runs February 26 through March 8.
The Source: This article was written with information found in a press release from the Florida Strawberry Festival and the event's website.