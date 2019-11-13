On specific weekends, you can see the meticulous details of fine scale models in Odessa

If you have any interest in model trains, history, art, or just really neat things, visiting the Suncoast Center for Fine Scale Modeling is worth a trip for you. You will just need to plan accordingly since they’re not open to the public all the time.

They are hosting a special open house on Saturday, November 16 and Sunday, November 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days. The train layouts are amazing, as are the military dioramas that fill the space.

“You can just sit in one spot and scour every little square inch and it all fits,” FOX 13’s Charley Belcher said with amazement.

“People come back multiple times,” said Jim, one of the individuals who put together the displays. “They’re like ‘I didn’t see that the first time.’ We try to build a story. If you look at every scene, there’s a story, there’s some details – there’s something behind it.”

Jim is part of group of people who are behind the incredible displays. They scratch-build those displays and even have artists from around the world to help. There will even be one display where you can get your hands on. You will be able to operate and control a locomotive as a two-person crew. Be careful not to get stuck. It’s not as easy as it looks.

They will even offer workshops, where you can see how they build some of the detailed structures and scenes. It’s a great opportunity.

For $9, you can get in the door, and those under the age of 12 can get in for free. Suncoast Center for Fine Scale Modeling is usually open every third Saturday between September and May, but in November, they have a special two-day open house.

LINK: For more information, head over to Suncoast Center for Fine Scale Modeling's website.