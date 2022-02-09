Riverview woman found dead after car crashes into Lutz pond, troopers say

article

A Riverview woman was found dead after crews were able to remove a submerged car from a pond in Lutz.

The crash occurred Wednesday morning along State Road 54 near the Henning Lane intersection. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 51-year-old woman was heading west in the outside lane. Then for "unknown reasons" she lost control of the 2015 Honda.

Troopers said her vehicle crossed the median and eastbound lanes of SR-54. The Honda continued traveling and entered a pond.

The view from SkyFOX showed the Honda was completely submerged before it was pulled out of the water.

FHP did not publicly identify the driver;