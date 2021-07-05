Expand / Collapse search
One dead following shooting in South St. Pete, police say

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A shooting occurred as over 100 people were gathered at a St. Pete rental hall early Monday morning, and one person was killed.

St. Pete police said they received a call about a person shot at 3:37 am. outside Leanne’s Rental Hall, located at 1566 16th Street South. Police said there were 100-150 people at the location.

When officers arrived, they found 27-year-old Eric Thornhill Chavis with a gunshot wound. He was critically injured, officials said, was administered first aid by officers.
Chavis was taken to a local hospital where he passed away.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.