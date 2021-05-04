One dead following Winter Haven crash near Spring Lake Square

article

Winter Haven police said one person has passed away following a deadly crash.

The single-vehicle collision occurred around midnight Tuesday near Havendale Boulevard and 14th Street NW. Investigators said a female driver was heading east on Havendale Blvd. when "for unknown reasons" the vehicle struck a curb near 15th Street NW.

Officials said the impact caused the vehicle to flip and hit a TECO power pole. They said the woman, who was the only occupant, died.

Police have closed all but one eastbound lane of Havendale Blvd. between 14th St. NW and U.S. Highway 17. Officials suggest using U.S. Highway 92 as an alternate route.

They said they expect the roadway to remain closed during the morning commute. There is no word yet on when lanes will reopen.