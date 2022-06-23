One flown to the hospital after being crushed by commercial glass pallet, East Lake fire crews say

article

One person was flown to the hospital after they were crushed by a pallet of commercial glass on Keystone Road near East Lake Road in Palm Harbor Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the incident at around 2:33 p.m., East Lake Fire Rescue said. They said the pallet of commercial glass that crushed the victim weighed hundreds of pounds.

Crews on scene were able to extricate the victim, according to fire officials.

Both east and westbound lanes of Keystone Road between East Lake Road and US 19 were shut down for the air ambulance landing zone, crews said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in a helicopter, and their condition is not currently known, according to fire crews.