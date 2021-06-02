One found dead following Auburndale house fire
AUBURNDALE, Fla. - Polk County officials are investigating a house fire after a 61-year-old man was found dead inside.
According to Polk County Fire Rescue, the fire took place at a duplex at 209 Granada Road in Auburndale. Fire crews arrived around 5:15 a.m. and found smoke and flames coming from the home. The fire was under control at 6:08 a.m.
The man who lived there – and has not been identified – was found dead.
Polk County detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.
The events leading up to the fire remain under investigation.