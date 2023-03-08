One-hour supper: Tomato bacon pie recipe

Learn to make Dr. BBQ’s tomato bacon pie.

Ingredients:

4 ripe medium tomatoes

1 9-inch-deep pie crust

1 cup grated mozzarella

1 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese

1 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup thinly sliced green onions

6 fresh basil leaves, chopped

6 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled (optional)

Black pepper

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350. Slice the tomatoes about ½" thick. Put into a colander or on a raised grate and sprinkle with salt. Let drain 10 minutes. Meanwhile, poke a bunch of holes in the pie crust and blind-bake it for 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool for 5 minutes.

In a large bowl, mix the two cheeses and the mayo together, then set aside.

Raise the temp of the oven to 400.

Place the tomatoes in the pie crust in a layer with a little overlapping, then top with a sprinkle of basil and green onions. Top each layer with a sprinkle of black pepper. Repeat with additional layers until the pie crust is full.

Spread the cheese mixture evenly on top. Place the pie in the oven and bake until the cheese is melted, and the top is lightly browned, about 45 minutes.

Remove from oven and let rest for 10 minutes. Slice and serve.