One injured in shooting at Hernando County motel, person of interest in custody
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - One person is recovering from injuries and another is in custody after a shooting at a motel on Wednesday night, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to the Sunset Motel off South Broad Street in Brooksville shortly before 9:30 p.m., HCSO said.
The victim went to the hospital and is being treated, according to deputies.
Investigators said they've tracked down a person of interest in the case, but no other details have been released as of Thursday morning.
