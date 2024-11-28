Expand / Collapse search

One injured in shooting at Hernando County motel, person of interest in custody

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  November 28, 2024 5:11am EST
Brooksville
    BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - One person is recovering from injuries and another is in custody after a shooting at a motel on Wednesday night, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

    Deputies responded to the Sunset Motel off South Broad Street in Brooksville shortly before 9:30 p.m., HCSO said.

    The victim went to the hospital and is being treated, according to deputies.

    Investigators said they've tracked down a person of interest in the case, but no other details have been released as of Thursday morning.

