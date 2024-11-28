One injured in shooting at Hernando County motel, person of interest in custody

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

One person is recovering from injuries and another is in custody after a shooting at a motel on Wednesday night, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the Sunset Motel off South Broad Street in Brooksville shortly before 9:30 p.m., HCSO said.

The victim went to the hospital and is being treated, according to deputies.

Investigators said they've tracked down a person of interest in the case, but no other details have been released as of Thursday morning.

