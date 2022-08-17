One-on-one with Demetries Grimes: Republican who once ran as a Democrat wants to end birthright citizenship

The state’s new political map produced an open seat in Congress. The 15th U.S. House district covers east Hillsborough and west Polk counties and leans Republican.

Five Republican candidates are competing in the primary for the nomination to run in the 2022 midterm.

Candidate Demetries Grimes is a retired U.S. Navy commander and Afghanistan war veteran. He previously ran for a U.S. House seat in 2018 as a Democrat.

In his interview with FOX 13 Political Editor Craig Patrick, Grimes said he was recruited by conservatives to run in the Democratic primary.

Demetries Grimes, candidate in Republican primary for FL House District 15, interviewed by Craig Patrick

Here is an excerpt from that part of the interview:

Demetries Grimes: "So actually, I had just come out of the military… There was a court case that changed the district overnight. It went to a D-plus 16. And I was actually recruited by conservatives to take a stand on opposition turf. And that's what I did."

Craig Patrick: "You were running as a Democrat, though?"

Demetries Grimes: "Well, I ran as a Democrat, but I was I've always been a conservative. I've been a lifelong Republican… So, again, I've always been a constitutional conservative, and what I did at that time was to take a stand on opposition turf, because there were, you know, four progressive left wing candidates who were running. And obviously, I had to swallow some talking points. But what has what happened from that run is it's made me a bolder conservative."

Craig Patrick: "How would you evaluate the leadership of former President Trump on a scale of 1 to 10?"

Demetries Grimes: "I'd say he's a 10. I mean, he made you proud. I mean, look, he is the bold conservative that America needed."

Craig Patrick: "You specifically noted President Trump's disdain for the rule of law. In 2018. You referenced embracing dictators, pushing away allies, hostility toward immigrants, separation of families which you called a stain on the country."

Demetries Grimes: "And look, since then, obviously, you know, I was running in a primary then…"

Craig Patrick: "Did you believe the things that you were saying at that time, or were you just saying it to try to win a Democratic primary?"

Demetries Grimes: "So what I'm telling you is I've always I was born and raised America first. And, you know, I served three combat tours before President Trump ever uttered the words America First. So, I embrace his policies..."

Craig Patrick interviews Demetries Grimes, candidate in Republican primary for FL House District 15

Grimes said he has retracted his prior positions from 2018. Specifically, he no longer supports a government expansion of health care he previously likened to Medicare for all, no longer supports a ban on assault weapons, and no longer supports a carbon tax.

"Because I've become a lot more educated on energy and energy security issues, and I've actually spoken quite a bit on the energy security issues," he noted. "And I've retracted all those. I'm actually rated NRA-A, and I'm a constitutional conservative. And I've seen, and I understand the radical left's policy of incrementalism to achieve a goal and then continue to use that as a precedent to achieve their further goals. And there is, and I've said this multiple times, there's not a single elected or appointed official or government employee who has the authority to infringe on any American's individual rights. And that and that's where I stand. This is 2022. And I've written extensively about that for years."

Birthright Citizenship

Craig Patrick: "You're also calling for an end to birthright citizenship for illegals.

Demetries Grimes: "Yes."

Craig Patrick: "Would that not impede on the 14th Amendment? And if so, how do you resolve that?"

Demetries Grimes: "Well, that's a problem. That's something that we're going to have a serious discussion about, because right now, Secretary Mayorkas, I mean, he's violating at least four or five US legal codes and with our open borders and the US tax dollars being used to move illegals around our country, the United States is the world's largest state sponsor of human trafficking and organized crime. And so, we it's not it's not enough to build the wall and to implement measures to prevent visa overstays and all these other issues that are tied. We have to disincentivize the illegal migration that's taking place. Yes, we're a nation of immigrants. I'm the son of an immigrant. My mother came here as an immigrant the legal way. My father I was born a month after he deployed to Vietnam. It took her six years to become an American citizen, but she went through the process.

Craig Patrick: "Okay, let's bring it back to the 14th Amendment, because the question was, does that not impede on the 14th Amendment, which does state all persons born or naturalized in the United States are citizens of the United States."

Demetries Grimes, candidate in Republican primary for FL House District 15, interviewed by Craig Patrick

Demetries Grimes: "Right. And, you know, our Constitution, our founding fathers were brilliant enough to implement measures to ensure that. Any changes to the Constitution are going to represent the will of the people, and that's the process that we'll have to comply with."

Craig Patrick: "So you think the 14th Amendment needs to be removed?"

Demetries Grimes: "Well, if the American people agree, and we go through that process and that happens, I'm a firm advocate of it. I mean, I think right now I see that as the only solution to disincentive this this this massive wave of illegal immigration..."