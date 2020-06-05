One perfect moment: Georgia National Guard, protesters dance the 'Macarena'

It was a moment of much-needed levity after a week of protests in Atlanta.

SKYFOX 5 was over downtown Atlanta about 15 minutes until an 8 p.m. curfew went into effect Friday.

It at first looked like a standard line of guardsmen in front of protesters, except it wasn't.

It turns out the Georgia National Guard and the protests found some common ground doing the popular line dance the "Macarena."

The dancing continued albeit with a bit fewer people.

The young protesters left the area peacefully before the curfew took effect. But they left behind this one perfect moment.