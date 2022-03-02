One person dead after car drives off Selmon Expressway

article

Troopers are trying to determine what led up to the death of one person after a car fell off the Selmon Expressway in Tampa.

Tampa police said, around 2 a.m., they received a report about a reckless driver. Moments later, they received another call about a crash at the corner of Brorien and Franklin street. Based on preliminary evidence, it appears the driver lost control and sped off the Selmon Expressway, landing at the intersection below and hitting a pole.

Police said the driver had died by the time they arrived.

The Florida Highway Patrol is now leading the investigation.